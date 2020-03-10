Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 180 Loudon Road Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tilton - Wilbur E. Cate Sr., age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7 at the NH Veteran's Home in Tilton.



He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Ernest W. and Louise M. (Chamberlin) Cate. He was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1940. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army serving during WWII.



Wilbur worked at Page Belting, Bridge and Byron, Concord Electric, Bow Plumbing and Heating, Johns & Johns Plumbing and Heating, and the NH State Hospital all as a master plumber.



He was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus #112; and a strong leader with the seniors at the Concord YMCA. He loved being outdoors, gardening, camping, fishing, hunting, kayaking, and biking. He was also a member of the Fish and Game Club in Belmont.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Doris Ann (Morin) Cate, his daughter Dorothy M. Hanson, and his brother, Ralph Cate.



He is survived by his children, Wilbur E. Cate Jr. and his wife Elaine of Boscawen, Mary L. Cate of Concord, and Nancy A. Cherrette and her husband Jeffrey of Concord; son-in-law, David E. Hanson Sr. of Concord; 5 grandchildren, David Hanson Jr., Jay and Keith Cherrette, Danielle Karwocki, and Joshua Cate, 3 Great Grandchildren, Nicole Hanson and Jaxon and Lucy Karwocki.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday March 12th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.



Burial with military honors will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Concord.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NH Veteran's Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276.

