Wilfred E. Wallace
Wilfred E. Wallace, 80, of Concord lost his battle to cancer on September 20, 2020. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Wilfred was born April 10, 1940 to Henry and Emma (Barnaby) Wallace. He grew up in Farmington and later moved to Pittsfield and Concord. He worked for many years at Pittsfield Shoe and later retired from Pittsfield Weaving. He was a member of the Elks for 29 years.

Wilfred is survived by the love of his life, his wife and caregiver, Norma (Hunt) Wallace; his daughter, Beth Roy and husband, Gary of Boscawen, NH; his son, Shawn Welch of Concord; 8 grandchildren; a great-grandson on the way, to be named after Grampa; 2 sisters, Arolene Lombard and her husband, Gerry of Boscawen and Beverly Spruce and her husband, Roy of Rochester; 3 brothers, Henry and his wife, Elaine of Pittsfield, Alan Wallace and David Wallace of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.

Per his request, private services will be held at a later time, the Reverend Henry Frost will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CRVNA Hospice at The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.csnh.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
