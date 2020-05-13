Wilfred (Willy) Francois Arsenault, 70, of Loudon passed away peacefully at his home on May 9, 2020.



Willy was born in Concord, NH to Henry and Lucille (Trepanier) Arsenault. He married his soulmate, Christina (Day) Arsenault, and they together shared 38 years of life and love.



Willy graduated from Concord High School and received a computer science degree from Concord College. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years and built his home in Loudon. He was employed by the City of Concord until his retirement in 2015.



Willy had a passion for music, studying voice training under Dante Pavoni and drumming in local bands, Ody's Odys, Sweet Misery, Crossfire, Redhanded, Friends, and Ulterior Motive. He enjoyed time with his family and friends, concerts, cherished trips with his wife, hiking, camping, his Harley, and recently started bowling. Willy will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.



Willy is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Christina (Tina); his sister, Jerolyn Davidson (Richard); his brother, Henry Arsenault; his sister Lou-Ann George (Roger); his nephews, Chryss Arsenault, Spencer George (Nicole), Eric Arsenault, Andrew Jewell, Garrett Jewell, and Austin Jewell; great nieces, Lucy George, Torrie George, and Cassie Barry; great nephew, Chris Barry; many friends; and his beloved dog Jaelo.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Willy, we know your spirit is still drumming, riding, and, as always, smiling. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.



Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store