Willard "Billy" Elwood Cameron, 81, of Merrimack passed away October 3rd, 2019 at the Elliot hospital after a period of declining health. He was the adopted son of the late Bernice Dyment and Willard James Cameron. He was born in Berlin, NH and grew up in East Concord, NH. He graduated from Concord High and attended Voc-Tech school in Manchester. He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard. He lived in Concord, Loudon, Manchester, and Merrimack, NH.
Billy enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed building, traveling and gardening. He was an avid hiker. He worked for Anheuser-Busch for 25 years and enjoyed dealing in real estate in northern NH and Maine.
He was pre-deceased by his grandson Jonah Nelson Sylvester and his brother James H. Cameron. He leaves his wife of 48 years, Pauline (Donaldson) Cameron and children Jennifer and husband Christopher Sylvester of Merrimack, Andrew and wife Megan Leonard of Portsmouth and Mary and Edward Cameron of Concord. He leaves his grandchildren Aidan and Katelyn Sylvester, Cecelia, Leo and Jay Cameron, and Ethan Reynolds, who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. He also leaves his brother David Littlehale of Gilmanton and an adopted sister, Bonnie Peters of FL.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019