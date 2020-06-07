William Albert Thomas
William (Bill) Albert Thomas, 83 of Bristol, passed away on June 1, 2020. Bill was born on October 9, 1936 in Andover, NH the son of Leland E. and Ethelyn (Crosby) Thomas. He was married to Margaret N. (Hill) for 35 years before she passed away in 1996.

Bill loved to hunt and fish in the New Hampshire woods. He was the fix it man to so many as he could repair just about anything and could always innovate a way to make a task easier. He was very well read and enjoyed American history, particularly the Civil War.

He was a true original and will be missed by all.

He leaves behind a daughter, Brenda of Concord and her sons, Ian and James; a son William and his wife, Alison of Salisbury and their daughters, Emily and Teresa; two sisters Marilyn (Paul) Mercier and Arlene (Richard) Camp; a brother in law, Donald Evans; sister in law Edna (Robert) Peters; dear friends who he considered family, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Leland.

Services will be at a later time when we can gather safely with family and friends. Memorial donations can be made to the NH Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord, NH 03301.

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 7, 2020.
