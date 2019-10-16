William Benjamin Jenkins, of Andover NH, was found deceased in Concord, NH on the evening of October 13, 2019.
Ben is survived by his mother, Leona Jenkins, his two sisters Megan Jenkins and Sadie McCracken, a niece and nephew, and his grandmother Peg Colburn. He also left behind numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, William Russel Jenkins.
Ben was a happy child, a strong-willed adolescent and a man who stood up for what he believed was right. He cooked at many local restaurants and enjoyed playing music with his friends. He was an avid bassist that loved to entertain. His passions were playing music and trying to help those he loved.
A Celebration of Life for Ben's family and friends will be held from 12-3 P.M. on Saturday, October 19th at the Post # 1698, 26 Peabody Place in Franklin, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to help cover funeral costs and can be mailed to: Leona Jenkins, 368 NH Route 11 #106, Farmington, NH 03835. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 16, 2019