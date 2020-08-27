William "Bill" Reid, longtime resident of Concord's south end, died peacefully at home on August 23 surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. He was 91. Bill was born and raised in Gorham, NH, where his hardworking and down-to-earth parents, Bunnie and Philip Reid, recent arrivals from New Brunswick, Canada, instilled in him the values and personal qualities of decency, modesty, grit, and wit that shone in him throughout his life. Growing up in the small, vibrant White Mountain community, Bill excelled in school, nurtured his lifelong passion for sports as a member of the Gorham High School baseball and basketball teams, and met the girl, Peggy-Ann Leavitt, who would later become his wife and love of his life.
At the University of New Hampshire, Bill's extracurricular activities included editing the college sports page and completing four years of reserve officers training. Following his graduation in 1951, Bill was called upon immediately to serve his country in Korea. He commanded an infantry platoon in that conflict and was awarded two Bronze Stars (an honor he, characteristically, never mentioned to his children). Bill married Peggy-Ann in 1953 and they settled in Concord where they raised a family of five and remained for the rest of their lives.
Bill served as executive director of the New Hampshire Heart Association
for 17 years before becoming its regional consultant in charge of fundraising and organization-building throughout New England. After declining a move to the Heart Association
's national headquarters in Dallas, Bill began a second career in municipal government, serving as administrative assistant for the town of Bow for four years and Bennington for ten years until his retirement in 2003. His practical sense and his calm, straightforward demeanor made him effective and much-appreciated in that role by townspeople and board of selectmen alike.
Bill read extensively and was a well-informed, critical observer of world, national, and local events but was a self-professed homebody at heart. In the 1960s he was one of the first joggers to appear on Concord's streets, and continued to do daily walks - rain or shine - well into his 80s. He enjoyed tending a garden, doing crossword puzzles, and following sports of all kinds, but particularly his beloved UNH Wildcat football and hockey teams and Boston pro teams. He was handy with a saw and hammer, too. Well before the appearance of the now-popular metal, roll-out, driveway basketball hoops, Bill designed and built a wooden version that he dubbed the "Trojan Horse". It allowed the intersection of Bow and Fellows Streets to be transformed into a temporary basketball court for his children and their friends on many a spring and summer night in the 1970s and 80s.
Above everything else in life, however, the most important thing Bill built and treasured was his family. When the children were young, he and Peggy-Ann would pack them into the station wagon for trout fishing trips and outings to New Hampshire's lakes and seashore. Bill spent hours hitting fly balls and pitching batting practice to his children and frequently joined them on the basketball court where his hook shot (and sharp elbows) were legendary. Bill helped all of them to find their first jobs as teenagers and to pull together the savings and loans they needed to pay for college. No matter how close or far away they settled, Bill's and Peggy-Ann's five children and their spouses came home regularly to visit and were always welcome. Bill and Peggy-Ann listened well and gave sound counsel when asked, but the best advice they gave their children was always their own example. In his later years, Bill reveled in his role as "Bumpa" to 14 grandchildren. Each of them has their own special memories, but all fondly remember trips to the Rollins Park playground in Bumpa's red wagon and the countless hours he spent reading stories to them in his living room chair.
Bill was pre-deceased by Peggy-Ann, his wife and companion of 61 years, in 2014; by his brother Merle, and sister Betty Oleson; and by his daughter-in-law, Trisha O'Brien. He is survived by his son Peter and his wife Barbara of East Concord and their children Christopher and Colin; son Stephen and his wife Djeswende of Concord, their children Lindsay and Brian, and Lindsay's husband Nate Reynolds; son Mark and his wife Isabel of Miami and their children Annette and Andres; son Scott and his wife Marion of Warner and their children Oscar, Jackson, Mary Frances, William, Maximilian and Genevieve; daughter Susan and her husband Rod Forey of Concord, their children Keelan and Byrie, and Keelan's husband Devon Smith; nieces Mindy Puopolo of Oak Park, California and Karen Oleson of Pembroke, NH, and sister-in-law Joan Reid of Cameron, Missouri. They will all miss Bill dearly.
Bill's remains will be laid to rest next to his wife's at Evans Cemetery in Bow, NH. In consideration of the Covid pandemic and Bill's explicit wishes, the graveside ceremony will involve family members only.
Memorial contributions may be allocated in Bill's name to the CRVNA Hospice Program, the Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301-3502. Private condolences may be sent to the Reid Family at 74 Bow Street, Concord, NH 03301.