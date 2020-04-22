Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Wescott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William C. Wescott, 84, of Salisbury, NH died Monday, April 20, 2020 following a period of declining health.



Bill was born in Franklin, NH July 2, 1935 to Leland and Alice (Lees) Wescott. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force operating as an Air Traffic Controller. He retired holding the rank of Master Sargent after 24 years of dedicated service. Bill went on to enjoy a fulfilling 18 year-long career with Elektrisola in Boscawen before entering retirement for good. Described by his family as a devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bill loved helping others, sharing good stories, and telling jokes.



Bill leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 61 years, Connie Wescott; his daughter Lisa Jones and her husband Hank; his grandchildren, Andrew Jones and fiance Rilee Jensen, Alex, Max, Zach, and Zoe Lacy, Sophia and Sam Jensen, and Crystal Marquis; his great granddaughter Lilly Jones; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sons, William and Brian Wescott.



Bill will be interred with military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a service to be announced at a later date. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.





