William (Bill) Copeley, of Concord, NH, died on Thursday, April 10th from complications of pancreatic cancer, after 4 months of loving home care by his wife Pauline and his children. Born October 3, 1948 in Lowville, NY, son of Richard and Ruth (Switzer) Copeley, Bill graduated from Lowville Academy in 1966, as class valedictorian and was voted "Most Likely to Succeed," although we never could figure out just what that means. He continued his formal education as long as finances allowed, graduating from M.I.T. in 1970 and the University of Wyoming in 1973. Along the way Bill pursued short-lived careers as a 7th-grade math and science teacher, worker in a toilet seat factory, floorwalker in a department store and traveling business reporter for Dun & Bradstreet. Upon moving to Concord in 1973 to work at the N.H. Historical Society, he found his true career. He began as a janitor and worked up the ladder to Librarian, retiring in 2013. In the years following, he greatly enjoyed time with children and grandchildren, reading Catholic books and science fiction, working at food pantries at St. Peter's Church and Christ the King Parish and tackling an assortment of home maintenance tasks.



Bill is survived by siblings Jonathan of Rome, NY, Margaret of Franklin, NH, and Douglas of Webster, NH. His sister Katherine died in 1973. He is also survived by his wife Pauline (Morneau) Copeley, whom he married in 1982, and their 6 children: Gabrielle of Lisbon and Brunswick, ME, Zachariah of Concord, Elizabeth (Betsy) Letourneau of Newport, RI, John of Concord, Mary Dolch of Concord, and Christian of Concord. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Elijah, Lucas and Ezekiel Spiro of Maine; Jones Letourneau of Newport, RI; Nykyriana Copeley of Fitchburg, MA; and Eric Dolch Jr. and Abraham Dolch of Concord.



The family would like to thank the many parishioners of Christ the King, and friends near and far, for their prayer support during the last several months.



A visiting hour will be held from 11:30am - 12:30pm on Tuesday September 15 at Christ the King Parish/St.John's 72 South Main St. Concord. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 at Christ the King. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Memorial gifts may be made to Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main, Concord, NH 03301 or N.H. Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord, NH 03301.



