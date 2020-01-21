Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William D. Shoemaker Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Duane Shoemaker, Jr., 73, of Morenci, Michigan, died peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Concord Hospital, with his wife by his bedside.



He lived in Webster, NH. He was born July 5, 1946, in Adrian, Michigan, to William Duane and Virginia (Willet) Shoemaker. He married Michelle Mongan in Pembroke, NH on November 12, 1977.



A veteran of the Vietnam War, Bill served in the Navy for four years, where he earned multiple decorations, and his last duty assignment was on the USS America. After leaving the Navy, he moved to Massachusetts, and then to New Hampshire, where he worked in textile manufacture.



He was employed as mill operations manager for many years at Thomas Hodgson and Son in Allenstown, NH. After leaving the mill, Bill worked as a carpenter, and later as a lawn and garden salesman at a local department store.



Bill was an avid cornetist and trumpeter, playing first in high school in Morenci, Michigan, and later helping form a Pembroke community band, and playing in the Nevers' Second Regiment Band of Concord, NH. He designed and built his own home in Pembroke, where he lived with his family for 38 years.



Bill is survived by his wife, Michelle ("Mickey"); one son, William (and Shulei) Shoemaker, III, of Xiamen, China; one daughter, Christine Shoemaker, of Concord, NH; two brothers, Thomas and Nick; and two sisters, Linda and Judith. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Charlie.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Cremation has taken place by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. A memorial service and celebration of Bill's life will be held in the summertime. Arrangements will be handled by the family.



Memorial donations can be made to the Nevers' Second Regiment Band by going to





