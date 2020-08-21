1/1
William E. Carruth
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Carruth, 79, of Whitneys Way, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Concord Hospital.

He was born in Stratford on Avon, Ontario, Canada on May 9, 1941 the son of Elliott and Inid (Hawke) Carruth.

Bill lived in Agawam, MA for 29 years where he was employed as a Trainer by Mass Mutual. While there he was President of the local Chapter of Toastmasters.

He moved to Epsom, NH in 1996 and owned and operated Forge Books before moving to Newbury in 2006 where he and his wife owned and operated The 1806 Inn retiring in 2016.

Bill enjoyed working in his flower gardens, reading and taking care of others.

He is predeceased by a brother, James and a stepson, Matthew Hayes. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Karen (O'Keefe) Carruth of Newbury, NH; two daughters and their husbands, Lisa and Barry Schweitzer of Quechee, VT and Tobi and Robbie Beman of Westfield, MA; a son and his wife, Robert and Emma Carruth of CT; five grandchildren, Olivia and her husband, Charlie, Benjamin, Tyler, Jacob and Hailey; one great grandson, Harry; two stepsons, Patrick Hayes and his wife, Marloes of The Netherlands and their children, Anna and Sien and Sean Hayes of Newbury, NH; a sister and her husband, Norma and Cyprian Soldati of Switzerland; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in New Waterloo Cemetery, Warner, NH.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Waterloo Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Karen and Family So sorry to hear this. Bill was always so kind and generous and caring. He will surely be missed by many. Always there to compliment and give encouragement to many.
Elliot & Susan Hansen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved