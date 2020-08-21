William E. Carruth, 79, of Whitneys Way, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Concord Hospital.
He was born in Stratford on Avon, Ontario, Canada on May 9, 1941 the son of Elliott and Inid (Hawke) Carruth.
Bill lived in Agawam, MA for 29 years where he was employed as a Trainer by Mass Mutual. While there he was President of the local Chapter of Toastmasters.
He moved to Epsom, NH in 1996 and owned and operated Forge Books before moving to Newbury in 2006 where he and his wife owned and operated The 1806 Inn retiring in 2016.
Bill enjoyed working in his flower gardens, reading and taking care of others.
He is predeceased by a brother, James and a stepson, Matthew Hayes. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Karen (O'Keefe) Carruth of Newbury, NH; two daughters and their husbands, Lisa and Barry Schweitzer of Quechee, VT and Tobi and Robbie Beman of Westfield, MA; a son and his wife, Robert and Emma Carruth of CT; five grandchildren, Olivia and her husband, Charlie, Benjamin, Tyler, Jacob and Hailey; one great grandson, Harry; two stepsons, Patrick Hayes and his wife, Marloes of The Netherlands and their children, Anna and Sien and Sean Hayes of Newbury, NH; a sister and her husband, Norma and Cyprian Soldati of Switzerland; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in New Waterloo Cemetery, Warner, NH.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.