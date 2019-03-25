William (Bill) E. Hayes of Hooksett NH, died 3/25/19 following a brief illness. Bill was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and served in the US Navy from 1965-1969. Bill spent most of his career working for IBM as a computer data analyst. In his retired years he enjoyed spending time with is grandsons, model train tinkering, wood crafting, and playing bridge. He was a member of 'The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen'.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 38 years, Lucie Hayes.
He is survived by his mother Katherine Hayes of Belen, NM, his son Chuck Hayes of Athens, GA, his daughter Katherine Miskoe (and husband Matt) of Concord, NH. He is also survived by his grandsons Sean Hayes, Isaac Miskoe and Garret Miskoe; his brother JT Hayes (and wife Susan) of Los Lunas, NM; and sister Elizabeth Hayes of Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire. http://elliothospital.org/vna/giving-a-gift.php
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday 3/28/19 from 4 to 6 at Water's Funeral Home 50 South Main St. Concord.
A brief service with military honors will be held at the NH Veteran's Cemetery at 3pm on 4/3/19 in Boscawen, NH.
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 25, 2019