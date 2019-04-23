Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Reeder. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward Reeder, 93, died peacefully at home in Bow, NH, on April 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ruth Crossan Reeder in 2018. Until the very end, Bill was the wise and loving patriarch of the Reeder family, quiet and humble, but firm in his convictions and moral compass. He is survived by his three children, and their spouses: David Reeder and his wife Donna, of New Boston, Susan Reeder Moss and her husband Don Moss, of Bradford, Stephen Reeder and his wife Laurie, of Wilmot. He has seven grandchildren; Beth, Christine, Tim, Will, Sam, Allie and Grant, and nieces and nephews: Sandy, Mark, Peter, Dale and Laura.



Bill was born and raised in Medford, MA, where he also met and married Ruth. During World War II he was selected to graduate early from high school to enroll in the US Navy V-12 Program at Tufts University Engineering School. He graduated in October 1945, served in active duty in the Pacific on the U.S.S. Renville in 1945-1946, and then as a Commissioned Lieutenant J.G. in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1948-1958. Bill and Ruth bought their first home in Lexington, MA, and later moved to Carlisle, MA to raise their family. Bill was a manufacturing engineer and over the years worked for Westinghouse, Raytheon, and EG&G. He also attended night school at Northeastern to earn his Masters Degree Engineering Management in 1965.



He was the kind of dad who could make or fix anything. He kept the family cars running, built and refinished furniture, grew vegetables, took his family camping every summer with a homemade car top cargo box (maybe the first!), and made special toys and mementos for his grandchildren. When he retired from EG&G, he enjoyed working for a local hardware store where he delighted in helping customers solve their home maintenance problems. Not one to let technology pass him by, he taught himself how to draw architectural plans on the computer, and started a small business designing home additions and renovations.



Ruth and Bill moved to Bow in 2006, and were happy that each of their children also migrated to New Hampshire over time. Bill cared for Ruth as her health declined, and developed quite a talent for cooking and baking, much to the benefit of the whole family. He planned and cooked delicious meals, and never attended a family function without bringing his famous cinnamon rolls or pound cake. His cookie jar was always filled with homemade cookies in honor of Ruth's many years of doing the same. Despite his own health issues, Bill was always ready to help his children and grandchildren with their own project needs. He was actively building cutting boards and a bathroom vanity in his basement workshop until very recently.



A service of remembrance will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bradford Center Meetinghouse at 34 Rowe Mountain Rd. in Bradford, NH. All are welcome. The family wishes to thank The Concord VNA for their compassionate care for both Ruth and Bill over the last two years, and Visiting Angels for their care of Dad in the past month. In lieu of flowers, Bill, never a big fan of floral arrangements, would be honored to have contributions made to The Concord VNA by visiting their website,

