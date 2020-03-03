Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Bertholdt. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Memorial service 1:00 PM NH Veteran's Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Franklyn Bertholdt, 81, passed away at the NH Veterans home on February 25, 2020. Bill, often known as "Bear" or "Sheriff" was born in California to Rella Mae and Commander (USN) Herbert William Bertholdt. Bill moved into the Veterans home in 2014. He became President of the Resident's Council in 2015 which he proudly served until his death.



Bill joined the Air Force during the Korean conflict. His last duty station was Pease Air Force Base, NH. He was a quality assurance engineer at Raytheon, Sanders, and BAE. While working for Sanders Bill had the opportunity to work in Berlin, Germany at Tempelhof, where he developed an enthusiasm for German antiquities. He was also a reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Rockingham Sheriff's Department.



Bill had many interests. He was an avid CB radio enthusiast and was active in the Southern New Hampshire CB jamboree committee. He enjoyed roller skating and taking pictures. He was also a talented bongo and ukulele player.



Besides his family, Bill's great loves were the United States military and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was a vocal supporter of implementing a speed limit on the lake.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Paula (Bozek), his four children, Paul Bertholdt and his wife Ann, Rella Bartlett and her husband Billy, Susan Lee and her husband Dwayne, and William Bertholdt and his grandchildren Tiffiany (Bartlett) Cook, William Bartlett, Jason Bertholdt and his wife, Gabrielle, Angela Schools, Derek Lee, and Carter Lee. Bill was blessed with five precious great-granddaughters.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at the NH Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.



For those who wish memorial donations in Bill's honor can be made to the NH Veterans Home, C/O Resident Fund, 139 Winter St, Tilton, NH, 03276 or the Diabetes Association, 154 Lions Camp Pride Way, New Durham, NH 03855.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to





