1/
William F. Kean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill passed away at home in the loving arms of his Family. Bill was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and Friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Caroline, 2 Sons William Kean and Timothy Kean. He also leaves Many family members including his Mother(in Law) Sarah Cooper. He was predeceased by his Father (in Law) Frank Cooper and his beloved daughter, Sarah Glass.

There will be no services at the request of the deceased. There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the Family.

Arrangements in the care of The Cremation Society of New Hampshire. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.csnh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved