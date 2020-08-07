Bill passed away at home in the loving arms of his Family. Bill was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and Friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Caroline, 2 Sons William Kean and Timothy Kean. He also leaves Many family members including his Mother(in Law) Sarah Cooper. He was predeceased by his Father (in Law) Frank Cooper and his beloved daughter, Sarah Glass.
There will be no services at the request of the deceased. There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the Family.
Arrangements in the care of The Cremation Society of New Hampshire. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.csnh.com
