1/
William F. Kean
1937 - 2020
Bill passed away at home in the loving arms of his Family. Bill was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and Friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Caroline, 2 Sons William Kean and Timothy Kean. He also leaves Many family members including his Mother(in Law) Sarah Cooper. He was predeceased by his Father (in Law) Frank Cooper and his beloved daughter, Sarah Glass.

There will be no services at the request of the deceased. There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the Family.

Arrangements in the care of The Cremation Society of New Hampshire. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.csnh.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 7, 2020.
August 7, 2020
My sincerest and deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire family during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you, as I just lost my Mom awhile back and can understand.
Sherry Patten
July 31, 2020
Sorry to hear this. He was such a nice person and loved waving from window and giving Pebbles an oversized dog treat
Diane L
Neighbor
