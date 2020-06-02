William Fleury 65 of Alexandria passed away at his home surrounded by family members after battling a long illness on May 28, 2020; son of Jennie Downes of Franklin. Hobbies included fishing, NASCAR and loved to joke with family members and friends, hated infomercials.



Predeceased by his brothers Peter Drury, Richard Downes, and sisters Sally (Fleury) Inkel, and Sandy Fleury.



Family members include daughter Christie Fleury of Warner, sons Kevin Fleury of Raymond, Brian Fleury of Boscawen and Danny Fleury of Concord; grandchildren Ryan Fleury of Boscawen, Hannah, Austin and Adde Fleury of Raymond, brothers David Downes of Alexandria, Jake Downes of Laconia and sister Sheila Houle of Danbury; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services will be held privately at Rhoades cemetery at the convenience of the family.



