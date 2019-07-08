Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Bailey Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

BOSCAWEN, William "Bunk" Bailey, Jr., 88, passed away at Concord Hospital on June 28, 2019. Bunk was born at home on the Acre in Boscawen on August 20, 1930 to William and Alice (Russell) Bailey, Sr.



Bunk was a lifelong resident of Boscawen and attended elementary school there and graduated from Penacook High School in 1948 where he excelled in baseball. He was given a $500 bonus to sign with the Boston Braves and trained at Myrtle Beach. He played the Sunset League and was also a Little League coach. Hunting was another love of his. He was a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He hunted every Province in Canada. He especially enjoyed his trips to Alaska. Bunk and Rose also traveled to Denmark and Norway.



As a young man Bunk worked with his father logging and eventually carried it on with his own sons. He had the honor of being named "1979 Outstanding Logger of the Year" by the Timberland Owners' Association. He was co-owner/founder of Cold Brook Sand and Gravel Pit along with his sons. He worked at the pit right into his eighties. Bunk was also a police officer for Boscawen and a captain with the fire department.



He is predeceased by his parents, his loving son David, grandson Jeremy Harrington and his brother Robert, along with many family members and dear friends too







numerous to list.



Bunk leaves behind his high school sweetheart,



Rose Marie (Flamand) Bailey, they just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary June 10; his son William Bailey III (Jeanne); daughters Sandy Bailey and Pamela Harrington (John); and daughter-in-law Kathy. Grandchildren Jeni Laliberte (Tom); William Bailey IV (Angie); Justin Cheney, Christopher Harrington; Benjamin and Ryan Bailey; Shane and Cheyenne Kulacz; Angela, Jason, Rebecca, Heather and Zachary. Great grandchildren Taylor, Sydney, Lauren, Aiden, Shea, Bode, Cole, Emerson, Jennah, Blake, James, Micah, Hannah and Raylynn, along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.



Bunk had so many great memories and always said that he lived a wonderful life. He will be greatly missed by many.



There will be calling hours on Friday July 12 from 2pm to 4pm at Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook. A graveside funeral service will be held a 4:15 PM in the Pine Grove Cemetery on Cornhill Rd. Boscawen, NH. Pastor David Richardson will officiate.

