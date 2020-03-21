Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William Greeley Phippen. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William Greeley Phippen, MD, Col. U.S. Army Retired, of Concord, NH, died on March 13, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in Rockford, IL, February 14, 1924, to William S. and Katherine M. Phippen and grew up in Winchester, MA.



Following a year at University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he played football and was a member of the R. O. T. C. and the Theta Chi fraternity, Bill joined the U. S. Army's Signal Corps as World War II was ramping up. He was assigned to pursue a degree in engineering from City College of New York, but after one year was accepted into the College of Medicine at Syracuse University, graduating in 1948. While there he met and married Doris Lucille Parker, daughter of William E. and Lucille (Waybright) Parker. The two were married July 6, 1949.



Bill's 27- year military career, as a General Surgeon and Orthopaedic Surgeon, included serving at the Military Academy, West Point, NY, where he was physician for the Cadets and the Army Football team under Head Coach Red Blaik and his Assistant, Vince Lombardi. He actively served during WWII, the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war. Over his military career, Bill was stationed in New York, Maryland, Texas, Korea, Okinawa, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and Virginia. He retired from military service for the first time in 1964 at Valley Forge Army Hospital, Phoenixville, PA as a Lt. Colonel.



Entering civilian life, Bill practiced in Orthopaedic Surgery in Lancaster, PA, for over a decade, with privileges at Lancaster General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital. He volunteered his time and served as Chief of Orthopaedics at the Pennsylvania State Hospital for Crippled Children, Elizabethtown, PA and then as Director of The Rehabilitation Center, Inc., Portsmouth, NH. The U. S. Army recruited and recommissioned Bill as a Colonel for surgical services at Ft. Eustis, Newport News, Virginia for three years. He again retired his commission and worked with the Department of Disability Determination for the State of NH. He was a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and First Baptist Church, New London, NH.



Bill's favorite times were spent at his summer camp on Squam Lake in Holderness, NH. He loved fishing, boating and golfing with Doris as well as volunteering for the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center and other New



Hampshire natural science and historical societies. He enjoyed memorable trips to fly-fish and hunt with his son Bill Jr., living in Montana. An avid reader, Bill often focused on genealogy and the history of New England.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers G. Robert, Charles G. ("Bud") and Richard S. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris, and his four children: Pamela P. Magrath and her significant other Anthony Kramer, William G. Jr. and his wife Wendy (Lotz) Phippen, Elizabeth P. and her husband John F. LePine, and David. P and his wife Kathryn (Hunt) Phippen. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Sarah H. Phippen and and D. Parker Phippen, Jr.



A memorial service will be held at a later date followed by a private family internment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: William G. Phippen, MD Memorial Fund, Upstate Medical Alumni Foundation, Setnor Academic Building Ste 1510, 750 East Adams Street, Syracuse, NY 13210 or a .



Funeral arrangements handled by Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH 03257.





