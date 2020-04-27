Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street Lancaster , NH 03584 (603)-788-3381 Send Flowers Obituary

William Howard Carpenter, (Bill) 86 of Bow, passed away on April 24, 2020 following a period of failing health. He was born November 26, 1933, son to the late Harry P. and Martha Gale Carpenter. He was raised in Franconia, NH where he attended high school at Dow Academy, graduating in 1951. He went on to the University of New Hampshire and graduated with the class of 1955 with a Bachelor of Science. Bill was in the Army active duty from 1955-1957, stationed in Japan. He later returned to the University of New Hampshire and completed his MBA in 1975.



Bill worked for the State of New Hampshire for 36 years where he held various roles including Supervisor of State Parks, retiring as Director of Railroads. Upon retirement Bill enjoyed traveling across the country, wintering in Florida and summering in New Hampshire. In his free time Bill enjoyed outdoor activities such as skiing, camping, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the NH Grand Lodge of Masons. Living in Bow for many years he volunteered for several positions in the town government.



Bill was predeceased by Susan Beattie Carpenter, his wife of 42 years, brother in law Michael W. Beattie, his daughter Kristen Carpenter Evans, and his son in law Ronald Cormier, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Karen Elizabeth Cormier, grandsons Christopher and Patrick; as well as his son in law Joseph Evans and grandchildren Collin, Courtney and Cameron. He is also survived by his brother Stephen and wife Janell Carpenter, sister in law Sally Beattie and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services and burial for Bill will be privately held graveside at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster NH with family. The family hopes that friends and loved ones have their own celebrations of life in Bill's memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's memory to the .



Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, NH. Please go to

William Howard Carpenter, (Bill) 86 of Bow, passed away on April 24, 2020 following a period of failing health. He was born November 26, 1933, son to the late Harry P. and Martha Gale Carpenter. He was raised in Franconia, NH where he attended high school at Dow Academy, graduating in 1951. He went on to the University of New Hampshire and graduated with the class of 1955 with a Bachelor of Science. Bill was in the Army active duty from 1955-1957, stationed in Japan. He later returned to the University of New Hampshire and completed his MBA in 1975.Bill worked for the State of New Hampshire for 36 years where he held various roles including Supervisor of State Parks, retiring as Director of Railroads. Upon retirement Bill enjoyed traveling across the country, wintering in Florida and summering in New Hampshire. In his free time Bill enjoyed outdoor activities such as skiing, camping, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the NH Grand Lodge of Masons. Living in Bow for many years he volunteered for several positions in the town government.Bill was predeceased by Susan Beattie Carpenter, his wife of 42 years, brother in law Michael W. Beattie, his daughter Kristen Carpenter Evans, and his son in law Ronald Cormier, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Karen Elizabeth Cormier, grandsons Christopher and Patrick; as well as his son in law Joseph Evans and grandchildren Collin, Courtney and Cameron. He is also survived by his brother Stephen and wife Janell Carpenter, sister in law Sally Beattie and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services and burial for Bill will be privately held graveside at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster NH with family. The family hopes that friends and loved ones have their own celebrations of life in Bill's memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's memory to the .Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, NH. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations