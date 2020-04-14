Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Donovan. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

William J. Donovan of 20 Donovan Road, Gilmanton, passed away at his home on April 12th after a brief illness with his devoted wife Terri at his side.



William (Bill) was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1953 in Exeter, the son of the late John Donovan and Constance (Piuma) Donovan, who relocated to Laconia when Bill was a toddler.



Billy was married to his wife, Terri D. Donovan for 28 years. Billy and Terri were the first couple to be married on the Hobo Railroad on a glorious fall day on October 17, 1992. They bought their home in Gilmanton in 1994 and Billy poured love and great memories into the home of their dreams in the peaceful setting in the woods.



Billy enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed hunting and ice fishing. Billy and Terri were enthusiastic campers and developed deep and lasting friendships with camping friends in Maine and New Hampshire. Billy would never let a good joke or prank sit idle. Special moments with those friends included special menu selections with Buzzy Cook, receiving a participation trophy, "one and done" in cornhole from Jim Bleier, or organizing events such as washer toss tournaments at camp to raise money for a charitable cause. In recent years, Billy and Terri enjoyed boating and exploring Lake Winnipesaukee prior to settling in at the perfect campground near the lake at Bears Pinewoods Campground.



Billy enlisted in the United States Army on June 28, 1971 after graduating from Laconia High School in June 1971. Billy served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on February 25, 1975. Billy enjoyed law enforcement having started his law enforcement service in the Laconia Police Cadet program. Upon being discharged from the military, Billy worked at Bergen-Paterson in the welding department as a foreman and continued service in the Laconia Police Department until he went to work full-time in the Belknap County Sheriff's Department where he was a proud member of the State Employees Union-Sheriff's Department Chapter. After retirement, Bill worked for NH Electric Motors and the NH Liquor Commission. Billy was also a member of The American Legion, Post #49 in Northfield.



Billy worked alongside Terri to passionately advocate for working families and supporting the work of union members in the American Federation of Teachers-NH and other workers such as IBEW members when on strike. Billy knew the 2020 election would be the most consequential election of our lifetime or longer and actively supported Democrats up and down the ticket.



Family and friends will remember Billy as kind helping anyone in need of a hand, fun-loving and welcoming to all. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He would hope that when people remember him it would bring joy. To friends and strangers like, Billy would often encourage folks to "keep smiling". That is what he would want us all to do.



Bill is survived by his wife, Terri D. Donovan of Gilmanton NH and their great friend, Kyle Heney, along with countless friends and acquaintances too numerous to list.



There are no services scheduled at this time due to the current situation in our country. Any future services or memorials will be announced at a later date. If you desire to honor Billy's memory, we would suggest a contribution to either the Laconia Professional Firefighters, Local 1153, PO Box 1153, Laconia, NH 03246, or the Laconia Police Relief Association, 126 New Salem Street, Laconia, NH 03246. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit our guestbook at





William J. Donovan of 20 Donovan Road, Gilmanton, passed away at his home on April 12th after a brief illness with his devoted wife Terri at his side.William (Bill) was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1953 in Exeter, the son of the late John Donovan and Constance (Piuma) Donovan, who relocated to Laconia when Bill was a toddler.Billy was married to his wife, Terri D. Donovan for 28 years. Billy and Terri were the first couple to be married on the Hobo Railroad on a glorious fall day on October 17, 1992. They bought their home in Gilmanton in 1994 and Billy poured love and great memories into the home of their dreams in the peaceful setting in the woods.Billy enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed hunting and ice fishing. Billy and Terri were enthusiastic campers and developed deep and lasting friendships with camping friends in Maine and New Hampshire. Billy would never let a good joke or prank sit idle. Special moments with those friends included special menu selections with Buzzy Cook, receiving a participation trophy, "one and done" in cornhole from Jim Bleier, or organizing events such as washer toss tournaments at camp to raise money for a charitable cause. In recent years, Billy and Terri enjoyed boating and exploring Lake Winnipesaukee prior to settling in at the perfect campground near the lake at Bears Pinewoods Campground.Billy enlisted in the United States Army on June 28, 1971 after graduating from Laconia High School in June 1971. Billy served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on February 25, 1975. Billy enjoyed law enforcement having started his law enforcement service in the Laconia Police Cadet program. Upon being discharged from the military, Billy worked at Bergen-Paterson in the welding department as a foreman and continued service in the Laconia Police Department until he went to work full-time in the Belknap County Sheriff's Department where he was a proud member of the State Employees Union-Sheriff's Department Chapter. After retirement, Bill worked for NH Electric Motors and the NH Liquor Commission. Billy was also a member of The American Legion, Post #49 in Northfield.Billy worked alongside Terri to passionately advocate for working families and supporting the work of union members in the American Federation of Teachers-NH and other workers such as IBEW members when on strike. Billy knew the 2020 election would be the most consequential election of our lifetime or longer and actively supported Democrats up and down the ticket.Family and friends will remember Billy as kind helping anyone in need of a hand, fun-loving and welcoming to all. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He would hope that when people remember him it would bring joy. To friends and strangers like, Billy would often encourage folks to "keep smiling". That is what he would want us all to do.Bill is survived by his wife, Terri D. Donovan of Gilmanton NH and their great friend, Kyle Heney, along with countless friends and acquaintances too numerous to list.There are no services scheduled at this time due to the current situation in our country. Any future services or memorials will be announced at a later date. If you desire to honor Billy's memory, we would suggest a contribution to either the Laconia Professional Firefighters, Local 1153, PO Box 1153, Laconia, NH 03246, or the Laconia Police Relief Association, 126 New Salem Street, Laconia, NH 03246. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit our guestbook at www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close