- William J. Moran of Concord, NH died February 12, 2019 at the age of 83, with family by his side. Bill was born August 2, 1935 to Roland S. & Mary E. (Killeen) Moran. A 1953 Concord High School Graduate, Bill went on and attended Concord Commercial College. In 1956, Bill began his career with the State of New Hampshire in the Department of Health and Human Services, known then as the Department of Welfare. Bill established and supervised a recovery function for Medicaid known as the Third Party Liability (TPL) unit, which still is in existence today. He also provided and edifying influence on the creation of the Medicaid Business Operations Unit. In a commendation upon his retirement after 45 years by then Governor Jeanne Shaheen, Bill was known for his professionalism, knowledge, and leadership.



Bill was an original member of the Boys Club, now known as the Concord Boys and Girls club. He enjoyed playing, baseball, and basketball as a child which carried over to his adult years. He was a member of the Sunset League in Concord and he loved visiting White Park and sharing fond memories of his time there. He enjoyed singing in Church variety shows and attending church weekly.



Bill is fondly remembered for his great smile, charismatic personality, and kindness. He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Mary A. (Howe) Moran who passed on December 27, 2018. Their life together was a true love story. He is survived by his children, Michael J. and wife Karen, David J. and wife Joanne, Steven A. and wife Charmaine, William (Bill) P. Timothy G. and fiancee Dawn Rigoli, Jennifer L. Moran. Six grandchildren whom he was very proud. Stephen - US Navy, Andrew, Mary, Anna, Molly and Bryce. Bill was predeceased by his brother Roland T. and sister Margret E. Bernard. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Feb. 17 from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home 50 S. Main St. Concord.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday Feb. 18 at 10AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Rd. Concord NH.



Burial will follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.

