Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

After several years of difficulties with his health, William James Ahern Sr. passed away in peace at home at the age of 80. Preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend Elaine, his son William J. Ahern Jr., his brother John Ahern (and Dolores) his sister Lily Benton (and Sam), he stated that he was really looking forward to being with them again.



Loving father of Sally Kenyon, Jeanne (and David) Duford, Barry Ahern, Brian Ahern and Bruce Ahern. Proud Grandfather to April Bourdon, Angela Estabrook, Amanda Just, Tabitha Caddy, Christopher Roy, Thomas king, William Ahern, John Ahern, Autumn Ahern, Brianna Ahern, and Cory Ahern. He will be fondly remembered by several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.



"Bill" was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and along with his close friend Cameron Ford, they founded the Capital Area Boxing Club; dedicating hundreds of hours training, mentoring, and helping many young men find their way. In addition to being a boxing coach, he was a little league coach and gymnastics instructor. He cared deeply about the mentally ill and worked as a Recreational Therapist at NH Hospital for 32 years.



He loved sports but especially the Red Sox and Patriots; watching almost every game if he could. Bill was competitive by nature, and regularly played cards with family and friends. His late-night trips to Foxwoods with Don V were fond memories for Bill. Above all, he was a karaoke star (ok, maybe a karaoke addict) and would sing as much as he possibly could, sometimes in costume!



Family meant a lot to Bill, and gathering with them at every holiday was very important to him. No matter his struggles, Bill always had a big heart, and would go to the ends of the earth for his family. He instilled a sense of compassion and caring in his children, which is a legacy that lives on. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched in so many ways. "Fighting" Bill Ahern's fight is over, the final bell has rung, and he's going out a winner. May he rest in peace, in the arms of his only true love, Elaine.



Visiting Hours will be on Wednesday June 26 from 4-7 pm at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord NH.



Funeral services will be on Thursday June 27 at 10:00 am in the chapel of the Waters Funeral Home



Burial to follow at Blossom hill Cemetery.

