Obituary

William (Jim) Breagy, 84 of Epsom, NH, passed away on June 29, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA after a long battle with Dementia and COPD.



He was born on September 9, 1934 in Winchester, Mass, to William Breagy and Marion (Davis) Breagy of Stoneham, MA.



Mr. Breagy graduated from Stoneham High School in Massachusetts in 1953 and served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps for 3 years. He is a Korean veteran who also served in Japan. While serving his time and on the side he enrolled in a one year criminal investigation course thru the Marine Corp Institute where he participated in the criminal investigations in Camp Pendleton, CA later receiving his diploma.



William worked for over forty years at a career with CNA Insurance Co. in Quincy, MA until his retirement in 1998; he also held a NH private detective license.



He was an avid bodybuilder/weightlifter for many years. He enjoyed trips to York Beach in Maine, hunting, ice fishing and photography. He was always doing something between working or a hobby he liked to stay busy. William was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Concord, NH from 2003 to 2015.



He is survived by wife Nanci (Owen) Breagy with whom he shared 41 years, sons Edward Breagy of Epsom, NH, Stephen Breagy and his wife Kristina of Louisburg, North Carolina, Michael Breagy and his wife Karen of Wolfeboro, NH, 9 grandchildren; Grace, Stephen, Shea, Claire, Samuel, Philip, Abigail, Jonathan and Alisha, and 1 great grandchild, Olive, one brother Robert Breagy and brother-in-law Joe Barbella as well as his beloved cat, Inky and many friends and family members.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19th at 3:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the POPE Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.





