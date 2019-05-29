Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John Meserve. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William John Meserve passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 79. He left this earth surrounded by his loving children after a rapid but courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, the eldest child of Charles and Helen (Ryan) Meserve. His childhood occurred largely in Concord, NH, until he enlisted in the Airforce at the age of 18. He graduated from UC-Berkeley in 1967 with a Bachelor's degree in mathematics and Phi Beta Kappa honors. Shortly thereafter, he began a 20+ year career at the Digital Equipment Corporation as a computer programmer and software engineer, first in southern CA, then in NH and MA. During this time, he met and married Diane Nixon, and together they raised three children primarily in Carlisle, MA. He later lived and worked as a software consultant in the Boston area, before fully retiring in Loudon, NH and finally Nashua. His hobbies included woodworking, international travel, sailing, and continuing education; all of which was secondary to time spent with his children, and later, his grandchildren.



Bill is survived by his sister, Maryann Meserve of Titusville, FL; son, Trevor Meserve and partner Kirsten Hirschler of Littleton, MA; son, Ryan Meserve and wife Rose of Chelmsford, MA; daughter Nichola Meserve and husband Michael Bean of Reading, MA; and nieces and nephews. He was the beloved Papa to six grandchildren: Caeden, Scarlett, Cooper, Spencer, Evan, and Cameron. Bill was preceded by his brother Robert Meserve of Sun City, CA.



He will be laid to rest beside his parents on June 7 at 10:30 am at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH, followed by a nearby memorial gathering for family and friends.

Published in The Concord Monitor on May 29, 2019

