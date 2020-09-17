William Smith passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Naples, FL.Born in Clifton, NJ, and raised in Concord, Bill attended St. Georges School in Newport, RI where he excelled academically and as an All New England Champion in wrestling. Accepted to Harvard, but feeling out of place, he enlisted in the Army, spending time in South Korea on the Eighth Army Wrestling team. His short time in the Army convinced him to go back and graduate from Harvard and earn a law degree from Boston University.Bill was successful at every undertaking from storeowner to cabinetmaker, landlord to handyman. His proudest accomplishments were during his time at Thayer Academy where he taught French and History and shared his passion as a beloved wrestling coach. His legendary strength, generosity and many stories will be missed, but will live on in the loved ones he leaves behind.He is survived by his son J. William Smith, daughter-in-law Becky, grandkids Matthew, Caroline, and Patrick, sisters Carol and Wendy, long-time partner Joan Flanagan and her sons Sean, Neil, Brendan and Colin, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews who may all claim to be his favorite.Due to current circumstances, no services are planned at this time.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Concord.