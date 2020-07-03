1/1
William Meyers
CONCORD - William D. Meyers, 67 of Concord, passed away into the presence of his Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home in the loving arms of his family. Born in 1952 in The Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late William and Camille (Sparaco) Meyers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Meyers of Concord, NH his son, William of Nashville, TN; his daughter, Annie of Concord, NH; his brothers Thomas and Danny, and his aunt Rose, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and valued in-laws.

For a detailed obituary, please visit www.stilloaks.com Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services will be held within social distancing guidelines on July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Epsom Bible Church, 398 Black Hall Road, Epsom, NH. Sign up to attend in person https://ebcnh.breezechms.com/form/736d14

or log into www.epsombiblechurch.com to watch live stream. In lieu of flowers, financial Donations may be made in Bill's honor to Horton Haven Christian Camp @ www.hortonhaven.org or The Muscular Dystrophy Association @www.mda.org The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 3, 2020.
