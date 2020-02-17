William "Bill" ("Nick") Nicholson, 95, died February 10th, 2020 in Concord, NH. He is survived by his daughter Jane, sons David, Richard and Andrew and their spouses, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and his sister Ann Hillson. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, sister Cynthia and brother Edgar.
Born August 1st, 1924 in Woburn, MA, Bill attended Woburn High and MIT where he earned a degree in electrical engineering and served in the US Navy. He put his degree to use in a long career that started with Charles Stark Draper Labs and included RCA, DAF and Honeywell. Married to Elizabeth Emery for over 70 years, they raised their family in Reading and Andover, MA before retiring to NH, first to Hampstead then Holderness before a final move to Bow/Concord. In retirement they traveled the United States and Canada extensively in their camper, visiting many national parks and participating in Elder Hostel activities.
His interests included skiing (he was a member of the ski patrol In his youth), sailing, photography and computers. He combined the latter 2 in restoring old photographs, some of which have been on display at The Common Man in Ashland, NH and at the Plymouth Historical Society.
He did not want a memorial service but donations in his memory may be made to the Starr King UU Fellowship in Plymouth, NH.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 17, 2020