Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Bill was born in Champaign, Illinois into an army family. He graduated from



Bill and his wife Ann spent sabbatical years in Greece and England, and a number of summers on trips and projects in various countries. Their three children - Julia, Elinor, and Henry - often accompanied them. When Elinor married an Australian and settled there, they made many visits "down under", including an exchange teaching year at the Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane.



When Bill retired from St. Paul's in 1994, he and Ann lived in Bow, NH where he worked for the NH Council on World Affairs and helped start the Concord ABC program. In 2006 they "went west" to Boulder, Colorado. There his passionate concern for the well being of the world led to engagement and dedicated work with the United Nations, serving on the board of the Boulder Public Library, and chairing an ongoing discussion group at the library on critical topics of the day. He leaves a legacy of information, learning, political action, and cooperation to his family, his communities, and the planet.

William O. Kellogg, 91, spent his last morning on September 6, 2019, looking out over the sparkling blue ocean from his beloved summer home in Niantic, Connecticut surrounded by family. He was a world traveler and determined educator, who had spent his life making the world a more thoughtful, cooperative place.Bill was born in Champaign, Illinois into an army family. He graduated from Princeton University and the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and served in the Korean War , running an aid station on the front lines. He taught briefly at the Ligonier School in Pennsylvania, and then went on to teach history and current events for 40 years at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire. During this time, he published several history text books and a guide to the Advanced Placement Examination in American history.Bill and his wife Ann spent sabbatical years in Greece and England, and a number of summers on trips and projects in various countries. Their three children - Julia, Elinor, and Henry - often accompanied them. When Elinor married an Australian and settled there, they made many visits "down under", including an exchange teaching year at the Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane.When Bill retired from St. Paul's in 1994, he and Ann lived in Bow, NH where he worked for the NH Council on World Affairs and helped start the Concord ABC program. In 2006 they "went west" to Boulder, Colorado. There his passionate concern for the well being of the world led to engagement and dedicated work with the United Nations, serving on the board of the Boulder Public Library, and chairing an ongoing discussion group at the library on critical topics of the day. He leaves a legacy of information, learning, political action, and cooperation to his family, his communities, and the planet. Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Princeton University Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close