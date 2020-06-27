William P. Fraser, 67, of Mountain Top, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Boston, a son of the late Leo W. Fraser Jr. and the late Patricia A. (Murray) Fraser.
He attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, MA. His family moved to Pittsfield in 1970. Bill was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, class of 1974.
Bill was employed as an accountant and tax preparer for H&R Block. He served his community for many years as an EMT for the Mountain Top Community Ambulance Association. Bill was a member of St. Jude Parish in Mountain Top, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan M. Fraser.
Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janique A. (Riel) Fraser; his children, Erin P. Fraser, Seattle, WA, Justine L. (Fraser) Chiavacci and her husband, Philip, Covington Township, and Craig W. Fraser, Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Colton, Blake and Lacy Chiavacci. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Leo W. Fraser III and his wife, Sonia, Maplewood, NJ, Mark Fraser and his wife, Linnea, Laconia, NH, Lauren (Fraser) Flanders and her husband, Dana, Rochester, NH, Lynne (Fraser) Marston and her husband, Sam, Pittsfield, NH, Patricia (Fraser) Bourgault and her husband, Michael, Concord, NH, Douglas Fraser, Concord, NH, Diane (Fraser) Hathaway and her husband, Michael, Concord, NH, Timothy Fraser and his wife, Ginger, Bow, NH and John Fraser and his wife, Sarah, Concord, NH; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 7 pm from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA. Rev. Joseph Evanko will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4 - 7 pm at the funeral home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.
The family has requested that donations in Bill's memory be made to the Mountain Top Community Ambulance Association at PO Box 63, Mountain Top, PA 18707. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Bill's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 27, 2020.