William P. Lander (Bill), 70, resident of Ossipee and New London, New Hampshire passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at his cottage with his family by his side.



Bill was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Dr. William and Nancy (Bomberger) Lander on May 2nd, 1950. He graduated from Harriton High School in 1968 and attended Defiance College in Ohio, later transferring to Boston University to receive his Master's Degree and then Plymouth State University where he received his CAGS. He married his wife Susan on June 8th, 1991 in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Bill worked as an educator in various positions for 45 years. He began his career working for Perkins School for the Blind and coaching boys lacrosse at Hillside School. His most recent position being Superintendent for the Monroe School District.



Bill is best known for his kindness, quick wit, stubbornness, and commitment to education. He was a strong advocate for the students and staff with whom he worked. He found so much joy in coaching the Kingswood Regional High School girl's lacrosse team. Bill was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire where he enjoyed attending Sunday services and often participating as a Eucharistic Minister. He spent his summers on Lake Sunapee with his family. Bill was an avid lover of golf, dogs, Bruce Springsteen, the Red Auerbach Celtics era, and The New England Patriots. He appreciated a fine scotch on his porch. He will be remembered as a passionate educator, a phenomenal dancer, and a loving husband, father, uncle and Bampy.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his dear cousin Fritz.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife Susan, his children; William Christian, his wife Laura, and their daughter Kathleen, Sean Frederick, Heather, Marie Deane, and her husband Patrick, Megan Lander, and her fiance Colby Piper and Kellie. His brothers David and his wife Debbie, John and his wife Barbara and his many nieces and nephews.



A memorial will be arranged at some time in the near future. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Perkins School for the Blind or the educational organization of your choice.



