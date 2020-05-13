William R. Heath
William Raymond Heath, previously of Concord, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, N.H. surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Loudon, N.H., our Dad was the son of Elmer and Bertha (Haines) Heath. He was a resident of Concord for many years, attending local schools and graduating from Concord High School in 1940.

After joining the N.H. National Guard in 1940, he was attached to the 197th Battery A, AAA. He served in the Philippines, Australia and New Guinea during WWII as a member of that battalion and with the 237th Battery B AAA, receiving the Bronze Star with his unit.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1983 after 29 years of service and was a member of the National American Letter Carriers Union. He was also a life member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus 112, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1631.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Madeline (Maddie), with whom he was married for 64 years.

He was a communicant and usher of St. John the Evangelist Church in Concord for over 55 years. In his retirement, our Dad kept very busy with his woodworking and was a member of the Merrimack County Artisans for over 12 years. He was also involved for many years with several Bishop Brady fundraisers. Mom and Dad loved to travel and did so extensively with friends. Our Dad was a strong, kind person and a loving husband and father, who greeted everyone with a smile.

He leaves his three children, Margaret Haskett and her husband William of Chichester; William Heath, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Gilmanton Iron Works; and Linda Denoncourt and her husband Edward of Salisbury. He also leaves his grandchildren, Jennifer Del Deo, Edward Denoncourt, Jr. and Jeffrey Haskett; his great-children, Shelby Denoncourt, Maisy Del Deo and Carmela Del Deo, and many nieces and nephews.

Do to the pandemic burial will be held privately. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.

A special thanks to all the staff on 3 North at the Merrimack County Nursing Home for their many kindnesses and compassionate care of our Dad "Bill."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Burial
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
