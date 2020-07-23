On July 23, 2020 William R. "Bill" Moody Jr., loving husband of Claire Bullard Moody and father of two sons, Derek and wife Allison; and Alex and wife Angela and beloved friends Katie and Steven Baldwin Rogers, passed away at his home in Concord with his wife at his side at the age of 76.
Bill was born on September 16, 1943 in Quincy, MA to William R. Sr. and Dorothy (Hogan) Moody and married Claire on September 15, 1973. He leaves behind his sister Marilyn (Moody) Ladd and her husband Peter; cousins Sandra (Moody) White and her husband Dick and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a graduate of Abington High School, and received his under graduate degree from Brandeis University and his MBA from Cornell University. He was a passionate Christian who served many missions in his Parish and abroad. His interests included coaching and playing soccer, golfing, and enjoying and playing with his 12 grandchildren; Dashiell, Brooke, Nathalia, Arianna, Azro, Lina, Gavi, Elise, Cora, Liam, Ezra, and Elowyn Cemetery whom will all miss him dearly.
Bill was known for his quiet manner, bright smile, and dry wit. He loved to play jokes on his grandchildren and steal their ice-cream.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday July 27, at Ten O'clock in the morning at Christ the King Catholic Church 72 S..Main St. Concord, NH 03301. Inurnment will take place on Friday July 31, at 2:00 pm in the New Hampshire State Veterans on the 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen, NH 03303 with Navy Honors. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook has been entrusted with assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Due to CoVid#19 please understand that Social Distancing and Face Coverings are required at both engagements.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to; The Friends of Forgotten Children, www.fofc-nh.org
To honor his lifetime of dedication to the needs of all Children through his coaching, mission work, and his everlasting love of his grandchildren.