Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 Funeral service 2:00 PM South Newbury Union Church South Newbury , NH Obituary

Rev William (Bill/Billy/Salty) Salt died in his sleep surrounded by his beloved family on January 03, 2020 in his 90th year of life. Bill died in Concord Hospital in Concord, NH after a short illness. He lived a long and blessed life where he touched the lives of thousands.



Bill was born in Westfield, NJ on Sep 20, 1930 to Helen (Moore) and Ralph Salt. His father was a Broadway and film actor who performed with many of the greats of his era. His mother was an elementary teacher. Bill had an older brother, Robert (Bob) Salt, who died in his late twenties giving Bill an early painful loss in life. Bill served in the US Air Force stationed in Korea during the Korean War. He returned to the US and began his first of two significant careers, this one in the airline and tourism industry. While working in NYC, Bill met the love of his life, Lee Fleming, of Waltham, MA. Bill and Lee met in November, 1955 and were married on May 12, 1956. After a honeymoon in Colorado visiting his brother Bob, Bill and Lee returned to creating a family. They moved to MA to be near Lee's mother when they were expecting the first of their eventual four children, Robert (Bob), James (Jimmy), Katharine (Katie), and Elizabeth (Lisa).



Family was one of the greatest joys of life for all the 6 Salts. The profound bonds they formed were strong and deep and continue now all these years later. The family shared many wonderful times including Sunday drives, trips to the Audubon Society, walks on the beach, Little League Baseball, watching the Boston professional sports teams, music, theater, lots of ping pong, and local history, especially the story of the Battles of Lexington and Concord in the Revolutionary War which took place about 10 miles east of the Salt's beloved home in Acton, MA. Over the years the Salts opened their home and their hearts to many people who needed a loving supportive family and home to help them make a transition in life away from a difficult situation.



Bill's desire to be of service led to the second, and greater, of his careers, ministry. The Young People's Church and Senior High Youth Fellowship at the UCC (Congregational) Church in Acton, MA were needing an adult advisor and Bill volunteered. Working beside Rev Jim MacIntyre, Rev Mark Stockslager, and Rev David Mathieson, Bill fell in love with ministering to young people, which came to include being on unpaid staff for a week each summer in the early 70's at the Deering Conference Center in Deering, NH for kids from all around MA. Bill loved Deering and for hundreds of young people Bill was a wonderful loving adult mentor helping through the transitions and struggles of life.



Bill's time at Deering and his work at the Acton UCC lead him to feel called to ministry as a fulltime vocation. He and Lee and the kids and his mother Helen (Hona) moved to Bangor, ME where Bill completed a Master's of Divinity Degree at Bangor Theological Seminary. Rev Bill served churches in (chronologicially) Ellsworth, ME; Deering, NH; Townshend, VT; Toms River, NJ; South Newbury and Washington, NH. He was ordained at age 51 in Townshend, VT and had 31 years of ministry. He was loved by many people because he did each of his ministerial functions with deep love and kindness, which he wore on his sleeve. Love of others and love of God were central to how Bill lived his life. Rev Bill preached the importance of being loving and welcoming and accepting of all people.



In later years, Lee developed Alzheimer's Disease and the final great ministry of Bill's life was his absolute love and devotion to Lee up to the day she died on March 10, 2016, 2 months before their 60th anniversary. All four of their kids were deeply touched to watch the tenderness with which Bill loved and cared for Lee. Between Lee's death and the time of his passing, Bill lived for conversations with family and friends, reading about history, and his great passion for ping pong twice a week at Havenwood Heritage Heights (Concord, NH). Bill's family were all comforted with knowing that Bill/Dad/Grampa is now reunited with Lee, and with his parents and his brother Bob, granddaughter Micaela, and all those whom he loved who had passed before him.



Rev William Salt is survived by his children Rev Dr. Bob Salt, Dr. Jim Salt, Katie Perkins, Lisa Lutts, his beloved son-in-law Josh Perkins, grandkids Jamie, Josh, Emily, CJ, and Chris, many friends and relatives and former parishioners. He touched so many hundreds of lives directly with his love and caring and as a model of Christian kindness. He will live on in the thousands of lives of all those he touched directly and those whose lives are touched indirectly by those whom Bill loved and mentored. With the deeply loving family that Bill and Lee created and nurtured, his ministry, his coaching, and his many friends, it was a life very well lived. May his loving kindness live on through you!



Funeral Services will be held at the South Newbury Union Church, in South Newbury, NH, where Rev Salt was pastor from 1994 to 2000. Date: Saturday Jan 11 at 2 pm. Reception with refreshments to follow. Friends may call Thursday Jan 9, 4-6 pm, at Chadwick's Funeral Home, 235 Main St, New London, NH.





With the deeply loving family that Bill and Lee created and nurtured, his ministry, his coaching, and his many friends, it was a life very well lived. May his loving kindness live on through you!Funeral Services will be held at the South Newbury Union Church, in South Newbury, NH, where Rev Salt was pastor from 1994 to 2000. Date: Saturday Jan 11 at 2 pm. Reception with refreshments to follow. Friends may call Thursday Jan 9, 4-6 pm, at Chadwick's Funeral Home, 235 Main St, New London, NH. 