William "Bill" Stefanides, 63, of Penacook passed away at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on July 22, 1956 in Concord, NH the son of Harold "Hio" and Bernice (Hogle) Stefanides.
Bill was a loyal and devoted parishioner of the Greek Orthodox Church in Concord.
He was a lifelong Red Sox fan and introduced his grandson, Yeshua to the Red Sox by taking him to his first game last season.
Members of his family include his wife, Ellen (Morrison) Stefanides; mother-in-law, Evelyn Morrison; daughter, Gina Marcotte; brother, Steven Stefanides; sister, Kathy Ann and a grandson Yeshua Marcotte.
William was predeceased by his parents.
Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM. A funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 68 N. State St. Concord, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10AM followed by a committal service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook.
In lieu of flower memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to Hospice Services at Concord Regional VNA.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of William "Bill" Stefanides.