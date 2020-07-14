1/1
William "Bill" Stefanides
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Stefanides, 63, of Penacook passed away at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on July 22, 1956 in Concord, NH the son of Harold "Hio" and Bernice (Hogle) Stefanides.

Bill was a loyal and devoted parishioner of the Greek Orthodox Church in Concord.

He was a lifelong Red Sox fan and introduced his grandson, Yeshua to the Red Sox by taking him to his first game last season.

Members of his family include his wife, Ellen (Morrison) Stefanides; mother-in-law, Evelyn Morrison; daughter, Gina Marcotte; brother, Steven Stefanides; sister, Kathy Ann and a grandson Yeshua Marcotte.

William was predeceased by his parents.

Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM. A funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 68 N. State St. Concord, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10AM followed by a committal service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook.

In lieu of flower memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to Hospice Services at Concord Regional VNA.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of William "Bill" Stefanides.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Committal
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved