Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. Foy. View Sign Service Information WOOD FUNERAL HOME 84 BROAD ST Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-1702 Send Flowers Obituary

William T. Foy, 70, of Portsmouth, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



He was born on January 1, 1949, in Concord, New Hampshire, to Albert and Mildred (Coleman) Foy. He was educated in Concord Schools.



Bill served his country in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972, during the Vietnam War.



He was a real estate developer in the Concord and Seacoast area for 50 years.



Bill was an avid golfer; a huge Celtics and sports fan; was always the life of the party; loved to sing and dance; liked cruising in his car and without a doubt was a man who lived life to its fullest.



Survivors include his loving companion, Kathrin "Kate" Lynes of Portsmouth, her children Alexander and Nicholas Tavares; son, William Foy of Portsmouth and his mother, Mary Foy; Julie Cota (Bill) of Orlando, FL and Michele Foy of Concord and their mother, Carol Foy; grandchildren, Aidan and Evan Cota of Orlando, FL; siblings, Patty Ford of St. Petersburg, FL, Marty Foy (Bernie Herron) of Hampton and Tinker Foy (Judy) of Concord; a special nephew, Rolland "Jit" Ford of Sarasota, FL as well as many other nieces and nephews.



Services: A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel. 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10am with Fr. Gary Belliveau officiating, at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at The Clipper Tavern, 75 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth. Interment with full military honors will be held in Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, in September. For online condolences, visit:





William T. Foy, 70, of Portsmouth, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.He was born on January 1, 1949, in Concord, New Hampshire, to Albert and Mildred (Coleman) Foy. He was educated in Concord Schools.Bill served his country in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972, during the Vietnam War.He was a real estate developer in the Concord and Seacoast area for 50 years.Bill was an avid golfer; a huge Celtics and sports fan; was always the life of the party; loved to sing and dance; liked cruising in his car and without a doubt was a man who lived life to its fullest.Survivors include his loving companion, Kathrin "Kate" Lynes of Portsmouth, her children Alexander and Nicholas Tavares; son, William Foy of Portsmouth and his mother, Mary Foy; Julie Cota (Bill) of Orlando, FL and Michele Foy of Concord and their mother, Carol Foy; grandchildren, Aidan and Evan Cota of Orlando, FL; siblings, Patty Ford of St. Petersburg, FL, Marty Foy (Bernie Herron) of Hampton and Tinker Foy (Judy) of Concord; a special nephew, Rolland "Jit" Ford of Sarasota, FL as well as many other nieces and nephews.Services: A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel. 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10am with Fr. Gary Belliveau officiating, at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at The Clipper Tavern, 75 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth. Interment with full military honors will be held in Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, in September. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel. Published in The Concord Monitor on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close