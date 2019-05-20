Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas (Bill) Guyette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Guyette, 68, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center ER from sudden heart failure. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. We loved him so deeply.



Bill was born in Burlington on July 13, 1950 to Alexander and Mary (Evelti) Guyette. He graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1969 and the University of Vermont in 1975. He married the love of his life, high school sweetheart Jane (Bergeron) on August 23, 1974 in Burlington.



Following five years of teaching, Bill embraced electrical work and all those he met through it. To the younger electricians, esp. Eric Swarkowski, he was "Uncle" and Bill treated them as family. Bill's career highlight was at Custom Controls, Inc., which he co-founded, and co-owned with his partner Brian Bessette from 1982 - 1999. Bill was a humble guy, but we knew he was multi-talented... from a high school football star to an accomplished stone carver, carpenter, artist, vivid storyteller, avid sportsman, and an especially amazing cook, (inventing incredible meals, pickling anything, and smoking chicken into a masterpiece). Bill had boundless knowledge of nature, researching and keenly observing any creature he saw... and, yes, he got his 10 point buck (Vermont) and 5 foot King Salmon (Alaska). Moving to North Hero for retirement was his short lived dream come true.



Most importantly, Bill was generous with his love. He was known for small gestures that mattered, going to the limit to assist and support, giving loyalty that was never questioned, mentoring teenagers, teaching children useful skills, and entertaining babies.



Bill leaves his heart broken family: wife Jane Guyette, daughter Joanna Guyette (Brad Minor) of Burlington, VT, three sons: Jeffrey Guyette (Laura) of Penacook, NH, Michael Guyette of Plymouth, MA, and Peter Guyette of Burlington, VT, and three beloved grandchildren: Lydia and Liam Guyette of Penacook, NH, and John Minor of Burlington, VT. Bill also leaves his six siblings, Alexander (Barb) Guyette Jr, Joyce (Bob) Desautels, Therese (David) Burrell, Linda (Walter) Gundel, Carolyn Clark, and Mark (Connie) Guyette, and Jane's three brothers Paul, Jack (Cathy), and Jay (Joanne) Bergeron, as well as numerous cherished nieces and nephews, in-laws, extended family, and friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents, his infant sister Marylyn, and brother-in-law John Clark.



Family invites you to attend Bill's funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark's Church, North Ave, Burlington, at 11:00am, Friday, May 24th and will receive family and friends at the Eagles Club in So. Burlington for a reception immediately following Bill's burial at Resurrection Park, So. Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club on Oak St., Burlington, VT. To offer online condolences please visit

