Concord- William V. Luti age 98 died Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Everett MA. on Nov. 13, 1921, son of the late Vincent and Angelica (Basso) Luti. He was a graduate of Middleboro High School in Middleboro MA class of 1939. William enlisted in the United States Navy on Nov. 4, 1940 and proudly and faithfully served his country for six years to include combat operations in the Western Pacific onboard the USS Yorktown (CV-10) . Following the War he received his BA and Masters in Education on the G.I. Bill from the University of Massachusetts in 1950. William then began his career as an educator and a New Hampshire Hall of Fame coach, a career that he truly loved and one that spanned for 32 years.
He is pre deceased by his wife of 69 years Marjorie (Barnes) Luti, his daughter; Phyllis Ann Luti, and sister; Marie Moore.
He is survived by daughters; Angela Klein, of Brewster MA., Mary Luti of Lowell MA, two sons; William Luti of Hebron NH, Robert Luti of Alton Bay NH, granddaughters; Lauren Beck, of Queen Creek, AZ, Natalie Luti, of Atlanta GA, Dorothy Ann, Carina Louise, and Grandson William Lawrence Luti of Alton Bay NH., great granddaughter; McKayla Beck of Queen Creek AZ., three sisters; Doris Weglarz, Phyllis Merrill, Elizabeth Cote and one brother; Vincent Luti.
There will be no visiting hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Dec. 5 at 10AM at Christ the King Parish/St. John's 72 South Main St. Concord.
Burial with funeral Honors will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Brady High School 25 Columbus Ave. Concord NH 03301, noted for the James Ceriello Scholarship Fund, a partnership between Bishop Brady and the Boys and Girls Club. bishopbrady.edu
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 3, 2019