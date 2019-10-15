Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill passed away at his family home on October 12, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born July 12, 1964 in Topeka, Kansas.



After graduating from Hopkinton HS, Bill joined the



Bill worked for many years in the family business at Teddy's Tees doing screen printing. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Bill is survived by his son, Thomas and his mother, Eileen. He also leaves behind his siblings Ted Jr and his wife Lynn of Ohio, Kimm Holmes of New Jersey, Diane Story of South Carolina, Steven and his wife Charlene of Henniker and Daniel and his wife Kimberley of Hopkinton. His nieces and nephews include Theodore Story III, JoAnn Shepard, Lisa Holmes, Alex Zandra Story, Sydney Story, Grace Gurney and Joey Gurney and a great nephew Leland Shepard.



He was predeceased by his father Theodore A. Story.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 17th at 10am at St. Theresa's Church in Henniker with a reception immediately following. Internment will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's honor to the Hopkinton Lions Club , PO Box 185, Contoocook, NH 03229 or the Hopkinton Food Pantry, c/o Hopkinton Human Resources, 330 Main Street, Hopkinton, NH 03229





Bill passed away at his family home on October 12, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born July 12, 1964 in Topeka, Kansas.After graduating from Hopkinton HS, Bill joined the Army National Guard where he learned masonry and carpentry skills that would serve him well in life. After a short time, he went full time in the US Army where he served in Ansbach, Germany.Bill worked for many years in the family business at Teddy's Tees doing screen printing. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Bill is survived by his son, Thomas and his mother, Eileen. He also leaves behind his siblings Ted Jr and his wife Lynn of Ohio, Kimm Holmes of New Jersey, Diane Story of South Carolina, Steven and his wife Charlene of Henniker and Daniel and his wife Kimberley of Hopkinton. His nieces and nephews include Theodore Story III, JoAnn Shepard, Lisa Holmes, Alex Zandra Story, Sydney Story, Grace Gurney and Joey Gurney and a great nephew Leland Shepard.He was predeceased by his father Theodore A. Story.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 17th at 10am at St. Theresa's Church in Henniker with a reception immediately following. Internment will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's honor to the Hopkinton Lions Club , PO Box 185, Contoocook, NH 03229 or the Hopkinton Food Pantry, c/o Hopkinton Human Resources, 330 Main Street, Hopkinton, NH 03229 Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close