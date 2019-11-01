Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William VanderWoude. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Peter VanderWoude passed from this earth on October 30, 2019 after a long illness.



Bill was born in Dokkum, Netherlands on March 2, 1961. He came to this country as an infant and became a United States citizen in 1970.



Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Maria Jasper VanderWoude and his children, Tianna and Nicholas, all of Loudon; his parents, George & Jessica, of Lisle, NY; siblings, Peter (Kimberlea) of Cortland, NY and Elizabeth (Russell) Seifert of Woodstock, GA; mother, brother and sister-in-law: Reita, Shawn and Laurie Jasper, all of Hudson, NH. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Bill grew up on the family dairy farm in Lisle, NY and was educated in Marathon schools. He earned his associate degree in agriculture from SUNY Morrisville and his Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.



Bill moved to New Hampshire in 1986 where he began a career in construction. For 25 years, Bill was owner of VanderWoude Construction, building commercial properties and beautiful custom homes. In 2011 he was hired by DEKA Research & Development, where he was proud to serve as Dean Kamen's personal property manager. Bill also had a short but very successful career as a Realtor with Keller Williams Metropolitan before falling ill.



Bill's life was defined by his extraordinary work ethic, devotion to family and love of animals. He was an avid sailor who loved the excitement of ocean sailing.



Bill is remembered as an exceptionally kind man with a quiet, remarkable and dignified strength. He always put others before himself, gave generously to charity and volunteered for several organizations including the Loudon Youth Athletic Association, 4H, and the National FFA Organization.



A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the NH FFA Foundation, 295 Sheep Davis Rd, Concord, NH 03301.

William Peter VanderWoude passed from this earth on October 30, 2019 after a long illness.Bill was born in Dokkum, Netherlands on March 2, 1961. He came to this country as an infant and became a United States citizen in 1970.Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Maria Jasper VanderWoude and his children, Tianna and Nicholas, all of Loudon; his parents, George & Jessica, of Lisle, NY; siblings, Peter (Kimberlea) of Cortland, NY and Elizabeth (Russell) Seifert of Woodstock, GA; mother, brother and sister-in-law: Reita, Shawn and Laurie Jasper, all of Hudson, NH. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Bill grew up on the family dairy farm in Lisle, NY and was educated in Marathon schools. He earned his associate degree in agriculture from SUNY Morrisville and his Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.Bill moved to New Hampshire in 1986 where he began a career in construction. For 25 years, Bill was owner of VanderWoude Construction, building commercial properties and beautiful custom homes. In 2011 he was hired by DEKA Research & Development, where he was proud to serve as Dean Kamen's personal property manager. Bill also had a short but very successful career as a Realtor with Keller Williams Metropolitan before falling ill.Bill's life was defined by his extraordinary work ethic, devotion to family and love of animals. He was an avid sailor who loved the excitement of ocean sailing.Bill is remembered as an exceptionally kind man with a quiet, remarkable and dignified strength. He always put others before himself, gave generously to charity and volunteered for several organizations including the Loudon Youth Athletic Association, 4H, and the National FFA Organization.A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the NH FFA Foundation, 295 Sheep Davis Rd, Concord, NH 03301. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close