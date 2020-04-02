Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Zeckhausen. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

William Arthur Zeckhausen, 85, died with his wife by his side on March 31, 2020. Bill was born January 19, 1935, in New York City, son of Elizabeth McMillian Zeckhausen and Paul Zeckhausen. The family moved to Manhasset Long Island where he lived through his High School years. Playing basketball, football and baseball with the famed Jimmy Brown was a highlight of those years, as was meeting his future wife, Barbara Tarbell. He attended Williams College, graduating with a degree in Philosophy in 1965, and married his high school sweetheart.



Bill attended seminary at New College Edinburgh and served as minister of a small church in Musselborough on the coast of Scotland, where his son, David Scot, was born. The family returned to the U.S. and Bill attended Andover Newton Theological School in Newton, MA, where he received a Master's in Theology.



In 1960, Bill studied psychology at the Carl Jung Institute in Zurich, Switzerland where their daughter, Diana Marie (Dina), was born. Returning to Andover Newton, he pursued work in Clinical Pastoral Education at Worcester State Hospital and Boston City Hospital. He received a Doctorate in Ministry from Andover Newton and served as an Associate Pastor at the Old South Church in Boston for two years.



In 1968, Bill became Chaplain at the Laconia State School and conducted training programs for clergy. The family moved into a home on Lake Winnisquam where they swam, kayaked and enjoyed nightly sunsets for the next 49 years. Bill opened a private practice as a pastoral counselor, working with individuals, couples, and groups. Over the years, he preached in dozens of churches across the state.



In the 1980's, Bill worked to pass a bill to license Pastoral Counselors, and was appointed by three governors to sit on the N.H. Board of Psychologists. Around this time, Bill started a weekly support group for Concord physicians which met continuously for over thirty years. He eventually started physician support groups at hospitals in Plymouth, Wolfeboro, and Laconia. He wrote articles and presented at national conferences about the importance and effectiveness of these groups for enhancing physician wellness and preventing burnout.



During these years and into his 80's, Bill was an avid runner. In 1980, he completed three marathons, including the Boston Marathon. He took advantage of life on the lake: a day without a run, swim, bike or kayak ride was not complete!



Bill's journey with Alzheimer's started around 2014. After originally trying to hide the diagnosis because of the stigma, he decided to use it as an opportunity to help people. He wrote letters to the editor about his experience, shared his story on the radio and in public forums, and helped start a support group for sufferers and one for their caregivers, encouraging people to talk about it.



In 2017, Bill and Barbara moved to the Taylor Community, the perfect place for Bill's final years. He lived with sensitivity, courage and a wicked sense of humor to the end.



He was predeceased by his brother, Paul W. Zeckhausen, and leaves his wife of 63 years, Barbara; son, David and his wife Maria; daughter, Dina and her husband Gerald Drose; grandsons, Cooper, Schuyler, and Oliver Drose and his wife Mary Frances; great-granddaughter Lily; and many loving nephews and nieces.



There will be a celebration of his life when we are all free to gather again.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Women's Foundation, 18 Low Ave., Concord, NH 03301, or a .



