Willie C. Lamprey
1951 - 2020
Willie Charles Lamprey, 69, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday July 2, 2020.

He was born on March 24, 1951 the son of Harry and Mary Lamprey (Dickerson). Willie was raised in Canterbury NH. He graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 1970. He worked at St. Paul School in Concord NH for 37 years.

He was a volunteer Firefighter with Tilton- Northfield Fire and EMS serving in Ladder 1, Engine 1 for over 15 years. Willie was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening, and farming.

Willie loved spending time with his family and spent countless hours researching his family history. His love for gardening won him a gardening contest.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Donna Lamprey (Day), sons Jameson Lamprey and wife Bethany, Dana Lamprey and wife Sherry, both of Sanbornton, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, sisters Judy Webber of Warner, Regina Lamprey and husband Bill Mcallister, Sue Fletcher and husband Robert Tilton both of Canterbury, Cindy and husband George Smith of Concord, Karen Schaefer and husband Rich Bittle of Loudon, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11th at 10:00 AM at Parkside Cemetery in Tilton, NH.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tilton-Northfield Firefighter Association, 12 Center St., Tilton, NH 03276 .

Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting Willie's family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parkside Cemetery
July 5, 2020
Willie was the best. I knew him at St. Pauls. He was both confident, yet modest. He was very hard working, had high standards for himself and others, and best of all, had a great smile and a quiet, understated sense of humor. Though we havent seen a lot of Willie since our retirement, we will miss him a lot. Bill and Marcia Matthews
Bill Matthews
Coworker
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
