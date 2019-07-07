Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Woodbury Langtry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred Woodbury Langtry, 89, passed away on July 1, at Franklin Hospital in Franklin, NH surrounded by family.



Winnie was born on June 18, 1930 in Concord, VT to Lester Woodbury and Ruby Keneson Woodbury. Winnie grew up in Boscawen, NH. After high school, she attended Keene Teachers College in Keene, NH where she received a Bachelors degree in Home Economics Education.



It was there she met Robert (Bob) Langtry, the love of her life. They married April 26, 1952 in a double wedding with her sister, Hilda and brother-in-law Charles Goodnow. After a short Cape Cod honeymoon, they returned to graduate in May. In June, they moved to Fort Benning, GA, as Bob reported for duty in the army. Following their time in the army, they moved back to New England. They moved to Wethersfield, CT where Winnie worked in the Wallingford School District in Wallingford, CT teaching Home Economics and Bob entered Hartford Theological. They moved to Cuttingsville, VT and Bob served Cuttingsville Congregational while continuing education at McGill University, Montreal, Canada. His next church, the Congregational Church of South Hero, was in South Hero, VT. Winnie worked for the Extension Services in Burlington and wrote occasional columns for the Burlington Free Press. They stayed for a few years before moving to Morrisville, VT to the First Congregational Church. Winnie worked as a Home Economics teacher at Lamoille Union Regional Vocational Technical School, and served as the 1st woman President of the VT Vocational Teachers Assoc.. While there, she applied for a grant from the state of Vermont to get a Masters Degree in Vocational Education. She went to Temple University in Philadelphia, PA for two years to get her Masters degree. Meanwhile, Bob moved to the Elm Street Congregational Church in Bucksport, ME. Too overqualified for teaching in the Maine schools, Winnie took a job running the St. Andre's Home for Pregnant Women sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Maine. She also worked with hospice patients. They lived in Norfolk, MA for a time while Bob was pastor at Federated Church of Norfolk before moving to Houston, TX to Bethel United Church of Christ. Their last assignment were three churches in Pennsylvania in Hickory Bottom Charge prior to retiring to Contoocook, NH in 2002.



Active in the Keene State Alumni Assoc., in 2014 she was presented the Sprague W. Drenan Award. She was also active at the Hopkinton Senior Center, and the Senior to Senior Program at Hopkinton High School. Prior to her illness, she was ready to bake a pie, take a person to a doctor's appointment or send wishes in the mail.



She was loved by many and remembered by all who met her. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and her sister, Hilda. Winnie is survived by her son David (Joy) of Boring, OR; Gary (Angela) of Elkins Park, PA, and Doug (Donna) of Harwich, MA; sister Rhoda Hardy of Boscawen, brother Roger Woodbury of Concord, and brother Woody (Mabel) of Dade City, FL, and her brother-in-law Philip Langtry of Lexington, SC. Grandchildren include: Joy Alexandria Joseph (Rob), David Nathaniel, Christin (Tom Ratcliffe), Nicholas (Alexandria Briglia), and Cassandra, as well as several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, where Rev. Dr. Gordon Crouch will officiate. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Slusser Senior Center, 41 Houston Drive, Contoocook, NH 03229 or to the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, 1548 Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.

