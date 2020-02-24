Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winona Fay McDaniel. View Sign Service Information O'Connell Family Funeral Homes 520 11th Street South Hudson , WI 54016-2149 (715)-386-3725 Send Flowers Obituary

Winona Fay McDaniel, age 73, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, February 17th, 2020 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Winona was born in Concord, New Hampshire on January 20th, 1947 to Sherman Pliney and Florence Wilma Stevens (nee Little). Winona attended and graduated from Simonds High School in New Hampshire.



Winona found peace and happiness in the company of her family and cherished time spent with daughter and grandchildren. Winona had a strong work ethic and was a valued employee at companies in New Hampshire and Florida. She loved her Florida home and her long walks along the golf course. Places in nature strongly resonated with Winona and she loved the ocean and the mountains.



In addition to collecting shells and teapots, Winona was also a skilled gardener. While at times quiet, Winona had a quick sense of humor and brought smiles to all those around her.



Winona will be remembered in the hearts of her daughter, Deborah (Trevor) McDaniel-Dunn; grandsons, Ryan and Killian; siblings, Linda Mason, Juanita (Don) Gillman, Sherman "Denny" (Kathleen) Stevens, Rebecca (Timothy) Martin, Christopher Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her long-term partner Arland Bernier and her parents, Sherman Pliney and Florence Wilma Stevens.

