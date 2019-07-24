Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Woodrow J. Whitbeck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Joe was born on September 8, 1942 in Red Bank, New Jersey to Woodrow and Evelyn Whitbeck. He grew up in East Keansburg, New Jersey and attended schools in Middletown Township, New Jersey.



After moving to New Hampshire in 1971, Joe spent over 30 years as an excavator operator for various construction companies. He enjoyed working in his garden and sitting on the front porch watching the traffic go by on Pembroke St.



Joe was predeceased by his parents and his brother, William.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Whitbeck and his sons Woodrow Whitbeck and fiancee Linda Chadbourne of Pembroke, and Eric Whitbeck and wife, Betty King and grandson, Eunjae of Portland, Oregon.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, July 26th from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. Pembroke. A Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27th at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Payson Cancer Center Radiation Department 250 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





