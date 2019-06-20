Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette M. Rock. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Church 724 Main Street New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yvette M. Rock, 91, of Gould Road, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the New London Hospital.



She was born in Nashua, NH on Jan. 30, 1928 the daughter of Alfred J. and Lea (Trottier) Rock. She graduated from Nashua High School in 1946 and moved to New London in 1956.



Yvette was employed at Colby-Sawyer College in New London in the Alumnae, Development and Treasurer's Offices for 32 years retiring in 1988.



She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church and a member of the Women's Society, a member of the Concord YMCA-Active Older Adults, Kearsarge Area Council on Aging, New London Hospital Auxiliary and the Association Canado Americaine.



Her husband, David Siesicki, died in 1987. She is also predeceased by her daughter, Gail S. Lima. She is survived by good friends, Bill and Barbara Green.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London and burial will follow in West Part Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging, P.O. Box 1263, New London, NH 03257 or to Our Lady of Fatima, 724 Main Street, New London, NH 03257.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is handling arrangements.

