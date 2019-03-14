Concord - Yvonne M. Corliss, age 91 of Albin Street passed away peacefully on March 10th 2019 at Concord Hospital.



She was born in Concord, NH daughter of the late Paul and Yvonne (Daniels) Dufresne. She was a graduate of Penacook High School.



Yvonne worked as an Accountant for the State of NH Sweepstakes Commission for many years. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed doing the puzzles in the newspapers.



She is survived by her son Bruce LeBrun and his wife Erica of Concord; 2 grandchildren, Reed and Sandra Guthrie; her sister Pat Leavenworth of Concord; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her 2 sons, Eric Corliss and Steven LeBrun; and 2 sisters, Ilene Lappierre and Jane Morril.



Memorial visiting hour will be held on Wednesday May 15th from 10 am to11 am at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A funeral service will follow at 11 am in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will be in the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



Memorial donations may be made in Yvonne's memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord NH 03301.

