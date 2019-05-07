Yvonne M. Corliss, age 91 of Albin Street passed away peacefully on March 10th 2019 at Concord Hospital.
Memorial visiting hour will be held on Wednesday May 15th from 10 am to11 am at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.
A funeral service will follow at 11 am in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.
Memorial donations may be made in Yvonne's memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord NH 03301
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 7, 2019