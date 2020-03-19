Yvonne Adrianne (Dennis) Wiegelman slipped peacefully away, somewhere over the rainbow, in the arms of her loving husband on Saturday, March 14th 2020.



Born in 1932 to Violet Urban and Harry Dennis, she grew up in Chicago, Illinois where she met and wed her husband of 69 years, Herman Charles.



Yvonne is survived by Herm, their five children, Herman Jr (Buddy) and Amy Wiegelman, Lynne and Pete Charles, Wendy and Scott Simeon, Eric and Patty Wiegelman, Karl and Terry Wiegelman, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.



Yvonne, an oncology nurse, loved volunteering (too many to list) started the Hillsboro Farmer's market, created Concerts in the Park, playing bridge, reading, gardening, pink flamingos and life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CRVNA, or Open Door C/O Smith UCC



A celebration of Yvonne's life will be in the spring.



