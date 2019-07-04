Services Service 12:00 Duniry. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Abe KENNEDY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fr. Abe KENNEDY

Share This Page Email Fr Abe KENNEDY Parish Priest Abbey-Duniry Died 23rd April 2019 The family and parishioners of the late Abe Kennedy would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who sympathised, supported and assisted us during the recent passing of our beloved parish priest. Our sincere thanks to Bishop John Kirby and Abe's fellow priests. To everyone who attended the removal, funeral Mass, sent Mass cards and shared with us their stories, we will always remember your kindness. A special word of thanks to Abe's teaching colleagues, the pupils and people of Portumna who formed a Guard of Honour to escort the cortege across the Shannon, and to Abe's motorcycle friends who led the cortege.Thank you to the Ambulance crew, the medical teams at UCHG and Beaumont Hospital. Thanks especially to the undertakers, John and Eithne Tuohy, and Vincent Murphy of McCarthy's Funeral Home, for their outstanding care and professionalism in organising the details of Abe's funeral. Month's Mind Mass At 12 noon on Saturday, 6th July, in Duniry. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices